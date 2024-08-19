Anheuser-Busch layoffs in Massachusetts affecting nearly 200 jobs

Why beer sales keep falling What's causing beer sales to plunge? 03:59

MEDFORD - Anheuser-Busch has notified the state that it plans to lay off nearly 200 workers at a Medford facility in the coming months, but some of those employees could find jobs under new ownership.

The Budweiser brewer said last week it would transfer its wholesaler at 440 Riverside Ave. to Quality Beverage.

"We continuously assess our operational footprint to ensure our entire system is set up for long term success, and the transition of these operations will ensure that Anheuser-Busch and our network of independent distributors will continue to drive the growth of our iconic portfolio of brands while providing world-class service to our retail customers across Massachusetts," Anheuser-Busch chief sales officer Simon Wuestenberg said in a statement.

Anheuser-Busch WARN notice in Massachusetts

Anheuser-Busch filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN notice, with Massachusetts that said 193 employees would be affected by job cuts. The layoffs would take effect in November.

"We are working with Quality Beverage to ensure a smooth transition for our operations, including fully supporting our local teams, and as part of this ongoing transition, we expect that some opportunities will be made available for Boston employees with the Quality Beverage team," an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told WBZ-TV.

Quality Beverage, which is owned by Martignetti Companies, has distribution facilities in Taunton, Auburn and Chicopee and bills itself as "a leading distributor of beer and alternative beverages in Massachusetts."

Last year, Anheuser-Busch laid off hundreds of workers amid slumping Bud Light sales.