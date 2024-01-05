Watch CBS News

What's causing beer sales to plunge?

Industry trackers say 2023 was not a good year for beer with sales falling 5% and 2024 is expected to be the worst year of sales in more than two decades. Daniel Kline, editor-at-large for TheStreet, joined CBS News to analyze the trend.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.