Red Sox beat A's 4-2 on Andruw Monasterio's home run in 10th

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press

Andruw Monasterio hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning and the Boston Red Sox held on to beat the Athletics 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Monasterio and Caleb Durbin each had three hits and Jahmal Jones also homered to lead the Red Sox to a win at Sutter Health Park a night after their road winning streak ended at 10 games.

The Red Sox won despite stranding six runners over the three innings prior to Monasterio's winner.

Andruw Monasterio watches his two-run home run in the 10th inning against the Athletics Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in West Sacramento, Calif. AP Photo/Scott Marshall

With Romy Gonzalez at second to begin the 10th, Monasterio crushed a 2-0 fastball off Jose Suarez (1-3) as many fans wearing Red Sox jerseys cheered in the A's home stadium.

Jonah Heim homered and had three hits for the A's, including the 500th of his career. Lawrence Butler added his sixth home run.

Aroldis Chapman (2-3) got the win in his 900th career appearance. Chapman retired three straight following a leadoff double in the ninth. Greg Weissert set down all three batters in the 10th for his first save of the season.

The A's took a 2-1 lead in the fifth when Butler hit a solo drive off Red Sox starter Patrick Sandoval to deep center for his first home run since June 19.

Boston tied it with an unearned run off A's starter Jacob Lopez in the sixth after third baseman Tommy White dropped a foul ball. Caleb Durbin, who singled leading off the inning, scored on Nick Sogard's two-out single.

Sandoval has yet to win a game since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2024. The 29-year-old left-hander gave up two runs in five innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Up next

Red Sox RHP Sonny Gray (12-2, 2.78 ERA) was set to start Thursday in the series finale. The A's had not announced a starter.