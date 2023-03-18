Andover wins girls D1 basketball state championship 55-51 over Bishop Feehan

LOWELL - This is Massachusetts March Madness! Friday night at the Tsongas Center, Andover and Bishop Feehan girls basketball teams came to fight for the Division 1 state title.

"In one word that kind of sums it all up - it's electric. You don't go to the state finals without something special!" said Bishop Feehan sophomore Max.

The Bishop Feehan Shamrocks brought the luck of the Irish on St. Patrick's Day.

"Being here on this day is memorable and so special," said Feehan senior Grace.

But Andover brought the school spirit; Music by their band and thunderous roars from "the jungle" filled the arena from start to finish.

It was an explosive start by a fast Andover team, scoring first and never giving up the lead. But Bishop Feehan made them work for it; Feehan's hustle and heart never fading until the final buzzer.

Andover High School Girls Basketball team wins D1 state championship CBS Boston

"This is her dream she loves playing basketball. She loves it so much and watching her follow her dreams is so awesome," said Feehan senior Taylor of watching her sister play.

Ultimately, the undefeated Warriors - winning 25 games this season - held on to the streak, beating Bishop Feehan 55-51.

"We just wanted to be 1-0 today to be completely honest. We are relieved, we are ecstatic, we are overjoyed. That was an amazing Bishop Feehan team," said a proud Andover Coach Alan Hibino.

It was the sweetest sendoff for Andover seniors - and the families who have cheered for them since these girls first fell in love with the game.

"It is outrageously indescribable. We can't believe what happened here. They just kept winning! They have exceeded every expectation. It's just amazing," said Andover dad Bob Hanscom.

"The fact that this is my last high school game to win a championship with everyone I love it's insane. It's surreal. I'm so grateful for all of it," said Andover senior Amelia Hanscom.

The state championship competition continues at the Tsongas Center Saturday and Sunday.