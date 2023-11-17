No criminal charges for truck driver in crash that killed 5-year-old Sidney Olson in Andover

ANDOVER - The truck driver who struck and killed 5-year-old Sidney Olson in Andover back in May will not face criminal charges.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker announced the findings from his office's investigation into the tragic crash Friday.

Sidney was hit by a tractor-trailer on Elm Street while walking to an art class with a relative on May 9. The driver stopped and cooperated with police.

Tucker said they did a "thorough and detailed" investigation into what happened. They reviewed video from inside the truck, inspected it, surveyed the scene and traffic signals. They also talked to several witnesses and performed "toxicology screens" of the driver.

"The investigative findings do not provide sufficient evidence to seek criminal charges against the driver of the tractor trailer," Tucker said in a statement.

"The driver was stopped at the intersection. As he began to advance forward on the light turning green, he was unable to see Ms. Olson traveling on her scooter in the crosswalk below. The driver was not impaired by any substances and immediately came to a controlled stop after the collision."

The Olson family has called for changes to the intersection.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the Olson family for their immeasurable loss," Tucker said.