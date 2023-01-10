Watch CBS News
I-Team: Hatchet, hack saw, blood found in Peabody trash facility during Ana Walshe search

By CBSBoston.com Staff

COHASSET - Investigators searching for evidence in the disappearance of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe found trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hack saw, a rug and used cleaning supplies at a transfer station in Peabody, sources told WBZ-TV's I-Team Tuesday.

Authorities wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs searched the facility on Newbury Street Monday looking for clues linked to the disappearance of the mother of three. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen alive January 1 after a New Year's Eve dinner at her home in Cohasset with her husband and a friend.

The husband, 47-year-old Brian Walshe, is currently being held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators in the case. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court.

Prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the family's basement and Brian Walshe allegedly purchased $450 in cleaning supplies after her disappearance. His car has been impounded and there's evidence it was recently cleaned, sources told the I-Team.

Prosecutors said Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen leaving her home around 4 a.m. on January 1 to take a ride share to Logan Airport in Boston for a flight to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. During Monday's arraignment, prosecutors said she never got into an Uber or Lyft.

Ana Walshe's cell phone pinged in the area of the house on January 1 and 2, police said.

The I-Team has learned the couple's three young sons are in custody while the search for their mother continues.

