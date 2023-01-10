I-Team: Police looking for Ana Walshe searched Wareham incinerator

WAREHAM -- A search in Wareham was connected to the case of the missing Cohasset woman, WBZ-TV's I-Team sources have learned. Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen on January 1.

Police searched the Southeastern Massachusetts (SEMASS) recycling center in Wareham Monday but did not find anything.

The waste-to-energy facility converts waste into electricity and the process only takes about a day. Any trash that arrived there a week ago would have already gone through the incinerator, providing power to the area.

The property manager told WBZ-TV they did everything they could to assist State Police in their investigation.

Investigators searching for evidence found trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and used cleaning supplies at a transfer station in Peabody, according to I-Team sources.