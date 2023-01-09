American Academy of Pediatrics issues new guidelines for childhood obesity

BOSTON -- A leading group of pediatricians has issued new guidelines when it comes to evaluating and treating children with obesity.

More than 14 million American children and teens are obese which puts them at higher risk for both short-term and long-term health problems, such as heart disease and diabetes.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has published its first comprehensive guidance in 15 years saying that obesity treatments are safe and effective and should not be delayed for children over age 2.

Approaches may include nutritional support, physical activity, behavioral therapy, and weight loss medications.

They also say teens with severe obesity should be evaluated for weight reduction surgery.

The AAP plans to release additional recommendations for the prevention of obesity in children.