Why ambulances are waiting nearly an hour to bring patients into some Massachusetts hospitals

PLYMPTON - First responders say a rise in seasonal illnesses has led to an uptick in 911 calls, which has ambulances waiting nearly an hour to bring patients into crowded emergency rooms in Massachusetts.

Plympton Fire Captain John Sjostedt and Carver EMS Chief Michael Ryan spoke to WBZ-TV about the ongoing challenges.

Massachusetts ambulances left waiting

Sjostedt said when the EMTs get to the closest hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, their emergency rooms have been at capacity in recent weeks

"This has been ongoing on for a little while now," Sjostedt said.

As a result, ambulances have been left waiting for more than 45 minutes in some cases.

"For us, we want to drop the patient off, certainly get them to a level of care that they need," Sjostedt said. "We also want to get back to the community for that next call for emergency service. As long as we're at the hospital, we're leaving the town sometimes uncovered for a period of time."

The same concerns have stretched over to Carver, where the closest hospital is 15 to 20 minutes away.

"We need those crews to get to the hospital and then get back in service to provide coverage for the community," Ryan said. "When we can't do that, we have to pull from other towns around us. It causes our ambulances to have to sit there for about 45 minutes to an hour with a person on their stretcher and by regulation they can't just leave."

Increase in 911 calls

Both Plympton and Carver first responders said they see more emergency calls than normal this time of year but the delays at the hospitals haven't been this bad in awhile.

"There's head colds, chest colds and there's stomach viruses that are going around that all can equate to the increased number," Ryan said.

The solution isn't an easy one, as local hospitals are stretched thin too.

"I know [Beth Israel] in Plymouth is trying to expand their emergency room," Sjostedt said. "We have the walk-in clinics which are a huge help but again, people want that care fast."

When to call 911

While first responders never want to tell someone not to call 911, they have this piece of advice for residents.

"People really need to consider what is an emergency, what they want to go to the hospital for," said Ryan.