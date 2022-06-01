Amazon truck stolen while driver delivers package in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE - Police said an Amazon truck was stolen while the driver was making a delivery on Auburn and Magazine streets in Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon.
Although the driver found the truck at Williams and River streets about 10 minutes after reporting it missing, packages were stolen from the truck.
Police do not have a description of the suspect and will be asking residents if they have video around the time of the incident.
