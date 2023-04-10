All of these Bruins are having the best seasons of their careers

BOSTON -- David Pastrnak hit the 60-goal mark on Sunday, reaching a new career milestone that only one other Bruins player has ever achieved.

Naturally, then, Pastrnak is close to finishing off the best season of his career. At just 26 years old and with an eight-year contract extension already signed, Pastrnak figures to have the chance to reach that level again and again.

For now, though, Pastrnak is just one of several Bruins who are having the best seasons of their careers in terms of production. And though two games still remain on the schedule, it's worth looking at some of the jarring numbers across the board.

David Pastrnak

Previous best season, 2019-20:

70 games, 48 goals, 47 assists, 95 points

This season:

80 games, 60 goals, 49 assists, 109 points

David Pastrnak Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Pavel Zacha

Previous best season, 2021-22:

70 games, 15 goals, 21 assists, 36 points

This season:

80 games, 21 goals, 36 assists, 57 points

Pavel Zacha Derek Leung / Getty Images

Hampus Lindholm

Previous best season, 2014-15:

78 games, 7 goals, 27 assists, 34 points

This season:

78 games, 10 goals, 43 assists, 53 points

Hampus Lindholm China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images

Jake DeBrusk

Previous best season, 2017-18:

70 games, 16 goals, 27 assists, 43 points

This season:

62 games, 25 goals, 23 assists, 48 points

Jake DeBrusk Winslow Townson / Getty Images

Trent Frederic

Previous best season, 2021-22:

60 games, 8 goals, 10 assists, 18 points

This season:

77 games, 16 goals, 14 assists, 30 points

Trent Frederic Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images

Connor Clifton

Previous best season, 2021-22:

60 games, 2 goals, 8 assists, 10 points

This season:

76 games, 5 goals, 17 assists, 22 points

Connor Clifton Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Linus Ullmark

Previous best season, 2021-22:

39 starts, 26-10-2, .917 S%, 2.45 GAA

This season:

47 starts, 39-6-1, .938 S%, 1.89 GAA

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark during the first period of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Jeremy Swayman

Previous best season, 2021-22:

39 starts, 23-14-3, .914 S%, 2.41 GAA

This season:

32 starts, 23-6-4, .921 S%, 2.22 GAA

Jeremy Swayman Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Even in smaller scales, players like A.J. Greer (5-7-12) and Matt Grzelcyk (4-22-26) have set career highs in points.

The only underperformer in terms of output would be Brad Marchand, who underwent surgery to repair both of his hips in the offseason and missed the first seven games of the year. He's averaging 0.89 points per game, well below his average of 1.20 points per game over the past seven seasons. (Losing an elite goal scorer like Pastrnak surely was a factor there as well.)

David Krejci is averaging 0.8 points per game in his return to the NHL, which is actually a tick better than his 0.78 average since 2008. Patrice Bergeron hasn't been hurt too badly by losing Pastrnak from his line, too, as he's averaged 0.75 points per game this season, just below his average of 0.83 points per game since 2009.

Whether it's great coaching, positive vibes, or simply hockey magic that's making it all happen, that's hard to put a finger on. (It's probabaly magic, though.) But whatever it is, it's led to this Bruins team setting an NHL record for wins with two games still left to play.