All of these Bruins are having the best seasons of their careers
BOSTON -- David Pastrnak hit the 60-goal mark on Sunday, reaching a new career milestone that only one other Bruins player has ever achieved.
Naturally, then, Pastrnak is close to finishing off the best season of his career. At just 26 years old and with an eight-year contract extension already signed, Pastrnak figures to have the chance to reach that level again and again.
For now, though, Pastrnak is just one of several Bruins who are having the best seasons of their careers in terms of production. And though two games still remain on the schedule, it's worth looking at some of the jarring numbers across the board.
David Pastrnak
Previous best season, 2019-20:
70 games, 48 goals, 47 assists, 95 points
This season:
80 games, 60 goals, 49 assists, 109 points
Pavel Zacha
Previous best season, 2021-22:
70 games, 15 goals, 21 assists, 36 points
This season:
80 games, 21 goals, 36 assists, 57 points
Hampus Lindholm
Previous best season, 2014-15:
78 games, 7 goals, 27 assists, 34 points
This season:
78 games, 10 goals, 43 assists, 53 points
Jake DeBrusk
Previous best season, 2017-18:
70 games, 16 goals, 27 assists, 43 points
This season:
62 games, 25 goals, 23 assists, 48 points
Trent Frederic
Previous best season, 2021-22:
60 games, 8 goals, 10 assists, 18 points
This season:
77 games, 16 goals, 14 assists, 30 points
Connor Clifton
Previous best season, 2021-22:
60 games, 2 goals, 8 assists, 10 points
This season:
76 games, 5 goals, 17 assists, 22 points
Linus Ullmark
Previous best season, 2021-22:
39 starts, 26-10-2, .917 S%, 2.45 GAA
This season:
47 starts, 39-6-1, .938 S%, 1.89 GAA
Jeremy Swayman
Previous best season, 2021-22:
39 starts, 23-14-3, .914 S%, 2.41 GAA
This season:
32 starts, 23-6-4, .921 S%, 2.22 GAA
Even in smaller scales, players like A.J. Greer (5-7-12) and Matt Grzelcyk (4-22-26) have set career highs in points.
The only underperformer in terms of output would be Brad Marchand, who underwent surgery to repair both of his hips in the offseason and missed the first seven games of the year. He's averaging 0.89 points per game, well below his average of 1.20 points per game over the past seven seasons. (Losing an elite goal scorer like Pastrnak surely was a factor there as well.)
David Krejci is averaging 0.8 points per game in his return to the NHL, which is actually a tick better than his 0.78 average since 2008. Patrice Bergeron hasn't been hurt too badly by losing Pastrnak from his line, too, as he's averaged 0.75 points per game this season, just below his average of 0.83 points per game since 2009.
Whether it's great coaching, positive vibes, or simply hockey magic that's making it all happen, that's hard to put a finger on. (It's probabaly magic, though.) But whatever it is, it's led to this Bruins team setting an NHL record for wins with two games still left to play.
