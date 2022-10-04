Mother arrested in Woburn following Amber Alert for two kids in Maine

Watch CBS News
WOBURN - Police in Massachusetts have arrested the suspect at the center of an Amber Alert in Maine. The two children involved are safe.

Maine State Police said 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent took her young children from their home in Saco on Monday.

After the alert was issued Tuesday, Vincent contacted the Saco Police Department. Detectives directed her to the closest law enforcement agency which was the Woburn Police Department.

Vincent will be held pending an extradition hearing. Arrangements are being made for the children to be returned to Maine.  

First published on October 4, 2022 / 6:09 PM

