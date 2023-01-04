Lynn boxing club owner puts students' education ahead of the ring

LYNN - Hit the books before you hit the boxing ring. That's the philosophy of Alexander Sepulveda, owner of the Private Jewels Boxing Club in Lynn.

Sepulveda, a one-time boxer and now a U.S. boxing coach, has been through the ups and downs of the ring game but he believes the kids are the future.

"Helping these kids, helping them become educated, become future role models, help in our community," he told WBZ-TV.

Sepulveda has started a program here at the gym which pushes education first and then boxing. He's laid the groundwork and the students have answered.

"It's easier in a place like this where you can just come in here, especially early, get our school work done, have a space where we can relax, and it's quiet up here usually," boxing student Alexandra Mencia told WBZ in the gym's computer lab.

The students are getting their work done and becoming pillars in the community.

"It's not all about taking, it's about giving back as well. I like to give back to my community, through my hard work. It's a mutual relationship," said boxing student Anderson Blanco.

The gym's purpose serves as a haven for education, discipline and friendship.

"I come in here and the first thing I do is say hi to everybody and then we all talk. Today when I came in, we were all laughing," Mencia said.

"A lot of us, we come from different backgrounds, but essentially, we come here because we feel the need to be successful," Blanco told WBZ.

And for the coach, when the student tells him thank you, he knows this is the right path.

"When someone tells you, you're saving my life because I was destroying this community before and now I'm putting it back. That's not just by me, it's about these kids and what they are doing and their hard work. They are the ones making the changes," said Sepulveda.

