Alex Bregman joins Red Sox in Fort Myers for Spring Training

Alex Bregman has not yet officially signed with the Boston Red Sox, but he's already joined his new team for Spring Training. Bregman arrived at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida on Friday.

Rob Bradford of WEEI shared a video of Bregman's arrival Friday afternoon on X.

We have an Alex Bregman sighting pic.twitter.com/Ndur1MLFGs — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) February 14, 2025

Bregman is expected to take his physical with Boston on Friday and an official announcement from the team should come within the next few days. Bregman will likely address the media at some point over the weekend after his signing becomes official.

The Red Sox and Bregman reportedly agreed on a three-year deal worth $120 million late Wednesday night. The pact includes opt-outs for Bregman after the first two seasons.

Alex Cora compared Alex Bregman to Dustin Pedroia

One of the first people Bregman saw when he arrived at Fort Myers was Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was his bench coach in Houston during the 2017 season. Bregman gave Cora a big hug and the two spent some time chatting before Bregman made his way into the team facilities.

Alex Bregman is here. pic.twitter.com/bAbMOJVCwH — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 14, 2025

Cora championed for Boston to sign Bregman all offseason, and has to be extremely happy to have the former Astros All-Star on the Red Sox. He hasn't been able to discuss the Bregman signing in his media sessions since the signing hasn't been announced, but on Thursday, Cora compared him to Red Sox great Dustin Pedroia.

"As a person, he's a kid that I really respect," Cora said of Bregman. "He's very similar to Dustin as far as the 'baseball rat' that he is."

Comparing him to a Red Sox Hall of Famer is quite the praise from Cora. But if anyone in Boston knows how Bregman ticks, it's his former bench coach in Houston.