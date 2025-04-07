Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman named AL Player of the Week

Alex Bregman put a rough start to his Red Sox career behind him and is on a big tear at the moment. The Boston third baseman has been raking over the last six games, which earned him American League Player of the Week honors on Monday.

Bregman was a beast at the plate last week, clubbing two homers and five doubles while driving in 10 runs and scoring seven of his own over a six-game span. He was 11-for-27 at the plate for a .407 average, while slugging .815 with a .448 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox won five of those six games over Bregman's hot stretch, though most of the Boston offense has been swinging a hot bat lately.

Alex Bregman's big week with the Red Sox

Bregman's week began with a 1-for-5 afternoon against the Orioles, part of his 6-for-26 start at the plate. But he broke out with a three-hit day where he mashed a two-run homer and a pair of doubles in an 8-4 win for the Red Sox in Baltimore.

Bregman was just warming up for Boston's home opener at Fenway Park, when he had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice in a 13-9 Red Sox win over the St. Louis Cardinals last Friday. His first-inning double drove in the first run of the game, and was the start of a five-run inning for Boston.

Bregman went 0-for-4 with a walk in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against St. Louis, but he had his biggest game of the season Sunday night. He was 4-for-5 at the dish with a pair of doubles and a three-run homer, as Bregman drove in six runs in Boston's 18-7 victory.

With Sunday's performance, Bregman became the first Red Sox player with four hits and six RBI in a game since Ceddanne Rafaela accomplished the feat last April.

In all, Bregman led the Major Leagues with seven extra-base hits over his six-game tear last week, and was tied for the lead with his five doubles and 22 total bases. His 10 RBI ranked second while Bregman ranked fourth in both runs scored and slugging percentage.

Bregman is now slashing .341/.383/.591 for the season. He's set to hit third in the Boston lineup Monday night when the Red Sox open a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.