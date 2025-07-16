Alaska teen using light-up dresses to combat darkness honored for her work in STEM

Alaskan STEM champion uses light in her fashion designs to bring joy

In Alaska, a place where sunlight can vanish for weeks at a time, high school senior Sara DeVolld is finding her own way to brighten the world - one stitch at a time.

"I am a fourth-generation Alaskan," said DeVolld. "This is my design company, Vintage Train Case, where I fuse modern science and technology with classic art and design."

Gowns embedded with lights

What started with fabric scraps and a childhood love of sewing has grown into a nationally recognized effort to bring light - both literally and figuratively - to her community.

"Many Alaskans suffer from what's called seasonal affective disorder and consequently, Alaska has the second highest suicide rate in the nation," said DeVolld. "I aim to combat that by bringing light and joy to a world that can seem dark and overwhelming."

DeVolld designs custom gowns embedded with LED lights and even mechanical components, including a 6-foot pair of wings that open using a motorized actuator. Some of her creations take over 300 hours to complete. DeVolld sews each dress by hand, engineers the lighting, and integrates STEM elements herself, a process she taught herself using online tutorials and trial-and-error.

Honored by National STEM Festival

DeVolld was selected as a National STEM Champion and traveled from Alaska to Washington, D.C., to share her message of creativity, light, and self-expression.

"I was amazed, I was debating whether I should even enter," DeVolld recalled. "Because what I do doesn't really check a box, it's hard to kind of fit into a category. But I did it anyway and I want other kids to do the same."

Her work is deeply personal. Growing up in a state that experiences extreme darkness and has one of the highest suicide rates in the U.S., DeVolld believes fashion can be a form of healing.

In addition to designing dresses, Devolld gives back through mentorship. She teaches ballet to younger students, gives school talks about girls in STEM, and created a program called Dance for Heart that promotes physical and emotional wellness through movement.

DeVolld's mother, Shona DeVolld, said her creativity is matched only by her compassion. "She's a kind, friendly, engaging person who loves people."

This summer, DeVolld attended a pre-college program at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, continuing to develop her technical skills while staying true to her mission.

"Light for me means glowing joy, pure joy in the form of warmth and I love that I'm able to find technology that lets me add that to my gowns so that I can show light to other people and what light means to me for others," said DeVolld.