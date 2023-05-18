Watch CBS News
Sports

Al Horford calls timeout ... for Miami, after draining 3-pointer

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Al Horford has been around for a while. He's got a good feel for the game.

So when he drained a corner three on Wednesday night to put the Celtics up by eight points with just over four minutes left in the second quarter, he knew that an Erik Spoelstra timeout was coming next.

Ever the gentleman, though, Horford went ahead and signaled that timeout for the Heat head coach, dropping to a knee and emphatically making the timeout signal on the TD Garden floor.

That three was just Horford's first of the game, but it accentuated a Celtics surge. Boston went from trailing 44-42 near the midway point of the second quarter to leading 55-47 after Horford's three, shifting the momentum and energy in the game in a short burst.

At the point of the make, Horford had just five points, but he was a team-best plus-12 during his time on the floor.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 9:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.