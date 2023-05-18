Al Horford calls timeout ... for Miami, after draining 3-pointer

BOSTON -- Al Horford has been around for a while. He's got a good feel for the game.

So when he drained a corner three on Wednesday night to put the Celtics up by eight points with just over four minutes left in the second quarter, he knew that an Erik Spoelstra timeout was coming next.

Ever the gentleman, though, Horford went ahead and signaled that timeout for the Heat head coach, dropping to a knee and emphatically making the timeout signal on the TD Garden floor.

That three was just Horford's first of the game, but it accentuated a Celtics surge. Boston went from trailing 44-42 near the midway point of the second quarter to leading 55-47 after Horford's three, shifting the momentum and energy in the game in a short burst.

At the point of the make, Horford had just five points, but he was a team-best plus-12 during his time on the floor.