AJ Dybantsa, possible No. 1 pick in 2026 NBA Draft, says Brockton shaped him: "I wouldn't be here without them"

The 2026 NBA Draft gets underway Tuesday, and Brockton native AJ Dybantsa likely won't have to wait long to hear his name.

In many mock drafts, Dybantsa is projected to be selected first overall by the Washington Wizards after averaging 25.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game during his one season at BYU.

That would make him the first Massachusetts native to be selected No. 1 overall since Patrick Ewing in 1985. Ewing played at Cambridge Rindge and Latin.

Who is AJ Dybantsa?

Dybantsa was raised in Brockton and played his freshman year at St. Sebastian's School in Needham. In 2022-23 while playing for St. Sebastian's, Dybsantsa was named Massachusetts Boys' Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year. Following that season, he transferred to Prolific Prep in Napa, California and eventually went on to land a big-money deal at BYU.

The last time a player from Massachusetts was selected at all in the first round was Everett native Nerlens Noel in 2013. Boston's Terrence Clarke was expected to be a first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after a season at Kentucky, but he died in a car crash in Los Angeles before the draft.

Dybantsa spoke to WBZ-TV's Dan Roche about what he took from growing up and playing basketball in Massachusetts.

"My passion. A lot of people from Boston, Brockton, the Massachusetts area play with a lot of passion," Dybantsa said. "I think the whole northeast just plays with a lot of grit and energy. So after like a big play, a big block, a big dunk, I'm always screaming and getting hyped."

"I wouldn't be here without them"

The power forward was also asked about what message he has for the people of Brockton.

"Everybody that played a part, even if they're not playing a part anymore. My first five years of elementary school, my middle school teachers, middle school coach, any AAU coach I played with back here. I'm just thanking them all because it's just a step in the journey and I wouldn't be here without them," Dybantsa said.

Dybantsa said he's received advice from many current NBA players, including Kevin Durant, who he said is his favorite player. He said that Durant told him to keep his game simple.

"I just stay focused because I'm not there yet," Dybantsa said. "Even when I get there, when I get drafted, it seems like it's going to be a new beginning. I hear a lot of NBA players say that, it's easy to get the league but it's harder to stay in the league. So I kind of know that and try to live by that."

As far as the moment when his name is called and he officially becomes an NBA player, Dybantsa said he's been preparing for that for years.

"I've been thinking about that since I wanted to be an NBA player. So I tried to recreate it plenty of times," Dybantsa said.