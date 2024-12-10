AJ Dybantsa, Massachusetts native and top college basketball prospect, commits to BYU

BOSTON -- Brockton's AJ Dybantsa will play his college ball at Brigham Young University. The No. 1 high school recruit and potential top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft made the announcement Tuesday morning on ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

Dybantsa, who is playing his senior season at Utah Prep, had narrowed his pick down to four schools ahead of Tuesday's decision. He also considered Alabama, Kansas, and North Carolina.

Who is AJ Dybantsa?

Dybantsa is an explosive, 6-foot-9 forward with a wingspan of over seven feet. A five-star recruit, he's been turning heads in the basketball world since before he even reached high school.

WBZ-TV featured Dybantsa as an MVP of the Week back in July.

Dybantsa was raised in Brockton and spent his freshman year at St. Sebastian's School in Needham, where he was named the Massachusetts Boys' Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season. He then transferred to Prolific Prep in Napa, California and led the team to a Grind Session World Championship last March.

Dybantsa also helped Team USA win gold at the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup over the summer. He is now finishing his high school career at Utah Prep.

He got to play in front of some hometown fans in November, when Dybantsa scored 18 points, pulled down six rebounds, and dished out four assists in a 79-71 Utah Prep win over Highland School of Virginia at Emmanuel College.