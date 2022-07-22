Watch CBS News
Air quality alert issued for Saturday on Cape Cod, other coastal locations

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for some coastal locations in the state Saturday.

The alert will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., "due to an expected increase in ozone levels."

Cape Cod, eastern parts of Essex County, and southern Bristol and Plymouth counties are covered by the alert.

"Air in these areas is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups," the department said. "Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors."

Those groups are advised to "reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy." 

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s on Saturday, and Sunday should be even hotter. 

First published on July 22, 2022 / 4:38 PM

