Adriana's Cafe brings one woman's positivity to a Massachusetts community

In Winthrop, Adriana's Cafe is the go-to spot for a cup of coffee and a bite to eat. And patrons say the cafe offers a positive vibe and is a living tribute to Adriana Schettino.

In memory of Adriana

Owner Joe Schettino said the cafe is a tribute to his sister Adriana, who died of cancer in 2009.

Schettino said Adriana's positivity during her battle with cancer inspired much of the waterfront cafe, including a sign that says, "When nothing goes right, go left."

"When she was dying, she was very sick and dying. She would be the type of person that would say 'How're you doing today?' She was always worried about everybody else. And she loved butterflies," Schettino said.

Adriana Schettino. Schettino Family

Sharing a positive message

Adriana's love of butterflies inspired the cafe's logo, and her spirit inspired its friendly atmosphere where people of all ages start their day with a warm pastry or a breakfast sandwich and an inspirational quote.

"There's grandparents here, and there's young kids, and the hockey team comes in. It's really nice. It's a great community watering hole," said customer Stephen Babine, who brought the cafe to WBZ-TV's attention.

Giving to the Winthrop community

The Schettino family aims to keep Adriana's memory alive by donating food to the community.

"We try to give without, give without anything in return. We just try to help as best we can," Schettino said.

The cafe is celebrating 10 years in business - and 10 years spreading a positive message.

"The glass is always half full with them. You never see them down. They're always with a smile, say 'Hey, good morning. How are you?'"