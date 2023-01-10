Adam Rollins now charged with murder, arson in death of 80-year-old woman in Attleboro home

ATTLEBORO – Adam Rollins, who was previously charged with robbing and attacking an 80-year-old woman who died in an Attleboro house fire, is now facing charges of murder and arson.

A judge ordered Rollins held without bail following his arraignment last week in connection with the violent November 18 attack of Judith Henriques.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced upgraded charges on Tuesday.

Rollins is expected to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on the new charges. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a dangerousness hearing, but that will no longer take place.

Prosecutors said last week that the victim's family found personal items and jewelry totaling $1,200 along the edge of the road after the fire at her house. Police allegedly found an ATM card with Rollins' name with the jewelry.

Rollins' defense attorney argued during his initial arraignment that "there are at least two or three other people who have motive and opportunity to do this."