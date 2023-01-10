Watch CBS News
Local News

Adam Rollins now charged with murder, arson in death of 80-year-old woman in Attleboro home

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Attleboro woman who died in house fire was victim of robbery
Attleboro woman who died in house fire was victim of robbery 02:28

ATTLEBORO – Adam Rollins, who was previously charged with robbing and attacking an 80-year-old woman who died in an Attleboro house fire, is now facing charges of murder and arson.

A judge ordered Rollins held without bail following his arraignment last week in connection with the violent November 18 attack of Judith Henriques.

judithhenriques.jpg
Judith Henriques. Family photo via WPRI-TV

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced upgraded charges on Tuesday.

Rollins is expected to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on the new charges. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a dangerousness hearing, but that will no longer take place.

Adam Rollins attleboro attack
Adam Rollins, center, charged with burglary with assault CBS Boston

Prosecutors said last week that the victim's family found personal items and jewelry totaling $1,200 along the edge of the road after the fire at her house. Police allegedly found an ATM card with Rollins' name with the jewelry.

Rollins' defense attorney argued during his initial arraignment that "there are at least two or three other people who have motive and opportunity to do this." 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 10:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.