Adam Montgomery to be sentenced for murder of daughter Harmony in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Adam Montgomery is expected to be in a New Hampshire courthouse Thursday when he is sentenced for the murder of his daughter, 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery.

Montgomery was convicted of killing Harmony, whose body has never been found. He is facing 35 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder earlier this year.

The 34-year-old is currently serving a minimum sentence of 32.5 years in prison on unrelated gun charges.

Prosecutors say Montgomery killed Harmony then moved her body around in the trunk of his car, in the ceiling vent of a homeless shelter, and in the walk-in freezer at the restaurant where he worked. Montgomery eventually disposed of his daughter's body in March 2020.

Adam Montgomery at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. David Lane/Union Leader via AP, Pool

Adam Montgomery ordered to be in court

Montgomery was present on the first day of jury selection in February. But after that day, he never attended proceedings during his two-week trial.

Last month, a judge ruled that Montgomery will be required to attend his sentencing.

New Hampshire state law says that in second-degree murder cases, "The defendant shall personally appear in court when the victim or victim's next of kin addresses the judge, unless excused by the court."

Judge Amy Messer said the county sheriff's office "shall take all necessary steps" to ensure Montgomery appears in court.

Jamison and Harmony CBS Boston

Victim impact statements expected

Victim impact statements are expected to be given during Thursday's sentencing.

The adoptive father of Harmony's 7-year-old brother Jamison said Wednesday the judge is limiting him and his husband, Blair Miller, from addressing the court.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office said "The Court allows victims to designate a representative to write or speak on a victim's behalf, but it must be a reflection of the victim's words or other expressions of their feelings."

"The fact the New Hampshire court wants Jamison to speak or write a statement about his sister's brutal murder only continues to victimize and traumatize him," Johnathan Miller said.

The judge is expected to rule prior to sentencing if the couple will be able to speak on Jamison's behalf.