Father says Harmony Montgomery's brother is being silenced at sentencing

BOSTON - The adoptive father of Harmony Montgomery's seven-year-old brother says his son Jamison is being silenced as a judge limits victim impact statements at the sentencing of Adam Montgomery for his daughter's murder.

"His voice was silenced for so long; Harmony's voice was silenced for so long. We won't let that happen," said Johnathan Miller, who along with his husband Blair Miller is not allowed to give statements on Thursday. "They're saying we can't speak on Jamison's behalf. It has to be his exact words related to the murder," said Miller.

Jamison has yet to comprehend what happened

The murder and its brutality is something Johnathan Miller says Jamison has yet to comprehend, that his understanding of why Harmony is gone is much different. "Is she in heaven, is she safe, what happened to her glasses," Miller said.

Jamison and Harmony CBS Boston

But according to the New Hampshire Attorney General, "The Court allows victims to designate a representative to write or speak on a victim's behalf, but it must be a reflection of the victim's words or other expressions of their feelings."

Miller says, "The fact the New Hampshire court wants Jamison to speak or write a statement about his sister's brutal murder only continues to victimize and traumatize him."

"It's preposterous"

Retired Massachusetts juvenile court judge Carol Erskine believes it's a ruling without precedent and has left her stunned. "This is a narrative where it seems like the person who murdered Harmony has more rights about in terms of what's being said at victim impact statements than the actual victims. It's preposterous to think he could face Adam Montgomery or say words conveyed by two dads regarding how the murder impacted him," said Erskine.

Miller says he just learned a judge will rule prior to the sentencing about whether he or his husband will be able to speak and he knows what he wants to convey. "It's important that Adam, that monster, hears what he's done to Jamison and the void that he has left in his heart," Miller said.

Prosecutors are seeking 56 years to life, and the judge has ruled that Adam Montgomery has to be present for the sentencing.