Adam Montgomery's estranged wife takes stand at murder trial as prosecution's key witness

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Kayla Montgomery, the estranged wife of Adam Montgomery, is on the stand at his murder trial in New Hampshire, as the prosecution's star witness.

Kayla Montgomery at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H., February 9, 2024. CBS Boston

Adam Montgomery, 34, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, falsifying physical evidence, assault and witness tampering in the death of his five-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery. Police first learned she was missing in December 2021 and that she was last seen in 2019.

Adam Montgomery at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. David Lane/Union Leader via AP, Pool

Kayla Montgomery, 33, told police that her husband killed Harmony on Dec. 7, 2019, while the family lived in their car in New Hampshire. Kayla, who was Harmony's stepmother, said Adam was driving to a fast food restaurant when he turned around and repeatedly punched Harmony in the face and head because he was angry that she was having bathroom accidents in the car.

The couple noticed Harmony was dead hours later when the car broke down, at which time Adam put her body in a duffel bag, Kayla said.

Harmony Montgomery. (Photo Credit: Manchester NH Police)

For the next three months, investigators allege, Adam moved the body from container to container and place to place. According to his wife, the locations included the trunk of a friend's car, a cooler in the hallway of his mother-in-law's apartment building, the ceiling vent of a homeless shelter and an apartment freezer.

Investigators allege that Adam Montgomery disposed of the body in March 2020 using a rented moving truck. Harmony's body has never been found.

Adam Montgomery's defense team admits he hid Harmony's body but said he didn't kill her.

Kayla Montgomery is currently in jail in Concord, New Hampshire. She's serving a one-and-a-half year sentence after pleading guilty to perjury for lying to police and the grand jury investigating the case.