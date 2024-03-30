Adam Montgomery requests to not be in courtroom for sentencing in daughter Harmony's murder

Harmony Montgomery's father asks to not be in courtroom when he's sentenced for her murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The man convicted of murdering his daughter in New Hampshire has filed a request to not be in the courtroom when he's sentenced in May.

Adam Montgomery was found guilty of murdering his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony, in 2019. His estranged wife Kayla was the star witness for the prosecution and told jurors he beat the little girl to death after she had a bathroom accident in the car where they were living. He then put her body in a bag and hid it in various places for months, including the ceiling of a homeless shelter, before disposing of it in 2020.

Harmony's body has never been found. Earlier this month, a judge declared Harmony legally dead so her birth mother Crystal Sorey can file a civil lawsuit in the case. State agencies in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire have been criticized for failing to keep Harmony safe. Sorey said she last saw Harmony in April 2019 and tried to contact Adam Montgomery multiple times about her daughter afterwards but never heard back from him. She reported Harmony missing in 2021.

Adam Montgomery is set to be sentenced May 9. During his trial, he exercised his legal right to not be in the courtroom.