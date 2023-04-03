Adam Duvall earns AL Player of the Week honors in Red Sox debut

BOSTON -- Adam Duvall made quite the first impression with the Boston Red Sox.

The outfielder got the year started on the right foot over the weekend, tearing the cover off the ball and belting a walk-off home run in the Red Sox' series victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

His performance earned American League Player of the Week honors, which MLB announced on Monday.

Duvall went 1-for-4 in his season debut on Thursday before going 4-for-5 with the aforementioned walk-off home run on Saturday. In the series finale against the Orioles, Duvall went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles.

People said Adam Duvall's swing would play at Fenway.



They were right.

In total, Duvall went 8-for-14 (.571) with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs. He also reached base on a hit-by-pitch, giving him a .600 OBP and a 1.357 OPS.

Duvall became the first Red Sox player ever to record six extra-base hits in his first three games with the team and just the sixth player ever to do that for any team.

The 34-year-old Duvall signed a one-year, $6 million deal (with another $1 million available in incentives) with the Red Sox in the offseason.