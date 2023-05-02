Acton Police Officer Steven Stalzer accused of assaulting pregnant wife

STOW - Acton Police officer Steven Stalzer has been arrested after allegedly pushing his pregnant wife to the ground inside their home in Stow. Stalzer has been placed on leave by the department.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, "Early (Monday) morning, around 3:00 a.m., the defendant allegedly pushed the victim who is five months pregnant to the ground during an argument inside their home."

Stalzer, 31, has been charged with domestic assault and battery and assault and battery on a pregnant person. He was arraigned Monday and released on personal recognizance and ordered not to abuse the victim.

Stalzer's license to carry was suspended and his badge and service weapon were taken. Police also removed his personal firearms from the home.

He is due back in court in July.

Stalzer has been a member of the Acton Police since 2015.