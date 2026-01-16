Video shows man trying to set Abington police chief's cruiser on fire, investigators say

An man is accused of trying to set the Abington, Massachusetts police chief's cruiser on fire Friday morning.

Abington Police said surveillance video from their parking lot showed 39-year-old Franklin Cederholm walk up to the chief's car and pour gasoline over the front of the vehicle around 9 a.m.

The video was posted to the department's Facebook page. It showed an officer walk outside and interrupt Cederholm. He was immediately handcuffed and taken into custody.

Abington Police said surveillance video showed Franklin Cederholm pouring gasoline on the police chief's cruiser before he was confronted by an officer on Jan. 16, 2025. Abington Police

Police said Cederholm had a lighter with the two-gallon jug of gasoline.

"If it weren't for the quick actions of the members of the Abington Police Department this event could have turned into something catastrophic," police said in a statement.

Cederholm is charged with attempted arson, malicious damage to a motor vehicle and trespassing. Police said more charges could come as their investigation continues.

Cederholm was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said. He will later be arraigned in Brockton District Court.

Abington, Massachusetts is 21 miles south of Boston.