Abington police chase ends with stolen car slamming into tree, 5 seriously hurt, authorities say

Five people were seriously hurt, two of them critically, in a horrific crash involving a stolen car in Abington, Wednesday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Abington police were chasing the car on Washington Street when the car went off the road and slammed into a tree around 8 a.m.

Abington Police closed off part of Washington Street after the crash on July 29, 2026. CBS Boston

"All five occupants sustained serious injuries, with two occupants potentially suffering fatal injuries," State Police Sergeant Gregory Jones said in a statement.

Debris from the car was scattered around a yard. Police closed off Washington Street between Central Street and Lincoln Boulevard for their investigation. Drivers have been asked to stay away from the neighborhood.

It's not clear yet where the chase started. No other information has been released at this point in the investigation.

Abington Police closed off part of Washington Street after the crash on July 29, 2026. CBS Boston

Abington, Massachusetts is about 21 miles south of Boston.