Abington police say another teenager has died days after horrific crash in stolen car

Another teenager has died following a tragic crash involving a stolen car in Abington, Massachusetts.

Five teens were in the Hyundai Santa Fe when it went off the road and slammed into a tree on Washington Street Wednesday, July 29. The driver, 17-year-old Sebastian Hamilton of Weymouth, was killed. The four passengers in the car - a boy and three girls - were seriously hurt.

Abington Police closed off part of Washington Street after the crash on July 29, 2026. CBS Boston

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office announced on Saturday that one of them, a 16-year-old girl, had died from their injuries on July 30. The DA said that her identity will not be released due to a request from her family.

The car had been reported stolen out of Brockton on Tuesday when an Abington Police officer spotted it around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday and tried to get Hamilton to pull over. The officer went after the SUV. Police said it sped off and crashed moments later.

Hamilton was pinned inside the wreckage and died at the scene. A 14-year-old girl was ejected from the car, according to police.

The officer, who has not been identified, was put on leave. Abington Police Chief John Bonney said it was administrative and not "punitive."

Abington Police closed off part of Washington Street after the crash on July 29, 2026. CBS Boston

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Abington, Massachusetts is about 21 miles south of Boston.