The AFC East just got a lot more interesting

BOSTON -- With Aaron Rodgers joining -- and fully committing to -- the New York Jets in the offseason, there was supposed to be a huge power struggle to win the AFC East in 2023. The Jets were relevant and a legit threat to dethrone the Buffalo Bills atop the division, with the Miami Dolphins not far behind.

The Patriots, although seen as a much more competitive team than the one that took the field in 2022, were picked to occupy the basement of the division by most. But all of those preseason prognostications went out the window just four snaps into the Jets season on Monday night.

While the Jets beat the Bills in dramatic fashion with a walk-off punt return touchdown to close out Week 1, Rodgers was injured on his first series with his new team and is now out for the season with a torn Achilles. The Jets had to turn to Zach Wilson, and he was the same Zach Wilson that Jets fans have suffered through since the team drafted him second overall in 2021.

With Rodgers lost for the year, the framework of the AFC East has changed drastically after just one week of football. And while the Patriots remain a longshot to win the division, remaining competitive in the AFC East isn't as daunting of a task that it once was.

The Jets probably won't completely fall off a cliff and will still be a tough matchup, since the team still possesses a scary defense that will win them a handful of games. But they're now a team without a legit quarterback, which could keep their bevvy of playmakers in Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Breece Hall grounded until the team regains its footing. Wilson lost them a number of games last season, and he didn't do much to win Monday's game, so we'll see if New York invests in a veteran QB in the near future.

Buffalo's Josh Allen is a legit QB, but he looked like an absolute mess Monday night, throwing three interceptions and fumbling late in regulation in New Jersey. Buffalo has won the division the last three seasons, but if the offense is as dysfunctional as it was in Week 1, that run could come to an end.

The Miami Dolphins, coming off a thrilling 36-34 win over the Chargers in Los Angeles, are the most explosive team in the AFC East after the first week. Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns and 466 yards in Week 1, tossing a pair of second-half touchdowns to Tyreke Hill during Miami's offensive onslaught. The Miami defense obviously has some improving to do, but they could benefit the most from Rodgers' injury.

Then there's the Patriots, who pushed the defending NFC champs to the brink on Sunday, ultimately falling 25-20 to the Eagles as a late-game comeback bid fell short. But the Patriots showed that their defense is legit, and if the offense could put things together consistently, then maybe they could compete for a playoff spot. If the Jets do end up being the same old Jets the rest of the season, it would open that window of opportunity even more for the Patriots.

But first, they need to win their share of division games. That starts Sunday night when the 1-0 Dolphins come to Gillette Stadium. If the Patriots want to prove they should be seen as postseason contenders, they're going to need real victories and not just those of the "moral" variety.

There was no obvious front-runner for the AFC East heading into the season, but it looked like a race between the Jets, Bills, and Dolphins. The Rodgers injury makes the division even more unpredictable and potentially opens the door for the Patriots, but it's ultimately up to New England take advantage of this newfound opportunity.