7 dogs killed, 2 people hospitalized after Pepperell house fire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

PEPPERELL – Two people were hospitalized and seven dogs were killed in a Pepperell house fire Sunday night.

According to the Boston Globe, both people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Mill Street.

Firefighters said the flames were fueled by strong wind gusts.

Three other dogs and two cats were rescued from the home.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 8:24 AM

