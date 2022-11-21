7 dogs killed, 2 people hospitalized after Pepperell house fire
PEPPERELL – Two people were hospitalized and seven dogs were killed in a Pepperell house fire Sunday night.
According to the Boston Globe, both people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Mill Street.
Firefighters said the flames were fueled by strong wind gusts.
Three other dogs and two cats were rescued from the home.
