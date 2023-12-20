Philadelphia's 6ABC helicopter crashes in South Jersey

Federal investigators traveling to New Jersey after fatal local news helicopter crash Federal investigators traveling to New Jersey after fatal local news helicopter crash 03:48

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Federal investigators will travel to New Jersey Wednesday after a local Philadelphia news helicopter crashed in the Wharton State Forest Tuesday night.

State park police found the wreckage in a wooded area off Mullica River Road in Washington Township, Burlington County, just after midnight after getting reports that a helicopter had gone missing in the area.

The chopper was contracted through U.S. Helicopters and worked for Philadelphia's 6ABC WPVI.

According to 6ABC, the helicopter went down after 8 p.m. The pilot and photographer, who were contracted with U.S. Helicopters and part of the 6ABC family, died in the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Wednesday that they were the only two people onboard the Eurocopter AS350B2 helicopter.

6ABC says the chopper crashed as the crew made its way back from an assignment in Galloway Township.

Wednesday morning, New Jersey State Park Police Chief George Fedorczyk said because of the remote location of the crash and low visibility overnight, the crash investigation was suspended until later in the morning.

Fedorczyk said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into what led to the crash, and NTSB crew and FAA representatives are expected to arrive later in the day.

"Our thoughts are with the pilots, their families and the media community," Fedorczyk said.

The investigation is expected to remain active throughout the day, and people are being asked to stay clear of the areas around Quaker Bridge Road, Mullica River Road and Mill Road.

CBS Philadelphia extends our condolences to our fellow journalists and staff at 6ABC.