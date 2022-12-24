Watch CBS News
6 hospitalized after crash on Route 140 in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE -- Six people were hospitalized after a crash in Lakeville Friday night. It happened on Route 140 around 10:30 p.m. 

First responders found one car on the highway median and another on the right shoulder, the Lakeville Fire Department said. 

Two of the six had serious injuries. Everyone was taken to St. Luke's Hospital. 

It's unclear what led up to the crash. 

