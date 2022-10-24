Watch CBS News
57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..

According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. 

A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested. 

Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. 

The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. 

The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified. 

