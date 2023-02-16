New Mass Lottery $50 scratch ticket has over 225,000 winners, but biggest prizes still unclaimed

Question Everything: With sports betting legalized, what is the future of the lottery?

Question Everything: With sports betting legalized, what is the future of the lottery?

Question Everything: With sports betting legalized, what is the future of the lottery?

BOSTON – More than 227,000 people have won prizes since Massachusetts Lottery launched its new $50 scratch ticket. But the biggest prizes are still out there.

According to the state lottery's website, a total of 227,256 prizes have been claimed since the "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" went on sale February 7.

The most common winners, a total of 205,620 players, have been $100 prizes. Another 20,420 people have claimed $500 prizes.

The biggest prizes claimed so far have been by the five players who won $50,000.

No one has won $1 million, $2 million, or $25 million prizes.