New Mass Lottery $50 scratch ticket has over 225,000 winners, but biggest prizes still unclaimed
BOSTON – More than 227,000 people have won prizes since Massachusetts Lottery launched its new $50 scratch ticket. But the biggest prizes are still out there.
According to the state lottery's website, a total of 227,256 prizes have been claimed since the "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" went on sale February 7.
The most common winners, a total of 205,620 players, have been $100 prizes. Another 20,420 people have claimed $500 prizes.
The biggest prizes claimed so far have been by the five players who won $50,000.
No one has won $1 million, $2 million, or $25 million prizes.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.