5 people including child injured in Boston shooting

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Five people were injured in a shooting on Greenwood Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday night. Police said all the injuries are not life threatening.

The victims are four young adults and one child. They were all taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

"What we know thus far is that folks were celebrating at a gathering, and it was interrupted by gunfire," said Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon. "So, we really need the public's help here."

Police were called to the area of 10 Greenwood Street at about 9:45 p.m. The victims were outside when they were shot. 

"It could have been much, much worse but we are still feeling the horror of violence interrupting a family and community gathering," Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Police have not released any information about a suspect. 

