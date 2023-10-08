3 Northeastern students studying in Israel as Hamas launch surprise attack

BOSTON - Three Northeastern students are currently studying abroad in Israel, as Hamas militant groups invaded Israel on Saturday. The attack killed at least 250 people and according to the Israeli military, holding citizens and soldiers hostage in Gaza.

Northestern University tells WBZ they are providing those students with resources and working to evacuate them and get them home as soon as possible. This is just one example of the conflict in Israel affecting people here at home.

The international community is speaking out against the violence in Israel, Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey spoke to reporters in Boston on Saturday calling on his colleagues to take action.

"We need to ensure the U.S. and the international community intervene diplomatically," said Senator Markey.

The devastation in Israel casting a wide-net, reaching community members in Massachusetts frightened for their loved ones.

"My spouse woke me this morning with the news. He was already in communication with some of our friends who are in shelters," says Lori Lefkovitz, who is a Ruderman Professor of Jewish Studies at Northeastern, with a history of taking students on trips to the region.

"In one case we were there during the Gulf War and the university spirited us home a week early," says Professor Lefkovitz.

And now Northeastern says they are once again working quickly to evacuate students currently studying in the country now at war.

"I received an email today from upper administration, the office of the president, they immediately reached out to the three students we know of who are on co-op in Israel right now. All were fine but it's frightening," says Lefkovitz.

"I received an email from a local colleague a Professor Emerita at Northeastern whose friend lost a daughter and son in law today and managed to save the life of their baby who they protected when bullets were cascading through their building. There is a tremendous number of us of all stripes who have connections to Israel," says Lefkovitz.

This attack happened during the Jewish holiday Sukkot it's a joyous holiday commemorating the fall festival and season. Professor Lefkovitz says her friends and family in Israel are still finding ways to celebrate.