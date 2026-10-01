3 injured after car crashes into building on Faulkner Hospital campus in Boston

A driver crashed a car into a building near Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain Thursday morning, injuring three people.

The vehicle hit a pedestrian who suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The other two people injured were inside of the car at the time of the collision. All three people involved were brought into Faulkner Hospital to be treated.

The car struck the wall of the Belkin House building on the Faulkner Hospital campus at around 10:45 a.m., hitting a gas line during the collision.

National Grid responded to the collision and subsequently turned off the gas for the rest of the hospital.

The Boston Police Department sent homicide detectives and the fatal collision team to the scene. The incident is still under investigation.

Video from the scene shows a vehicle up against the building with front-end damage. Broken fencing was also seen on the car.

A car crashed into a building on the Faulkner Hospital campus in Jamaica Plain on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. CBS Boston

Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital is described as a community teaching hospital. The facility provides care to southwest Boston and surrounding suburbs.

No additional details are currently available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information is released.