2nd arrest made in connection with Martha's Vineyard armed robbery

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

VINEYARD HAVEN -- A second person has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard. 

The Cape and Islands District Attorney's office announced Saturday that 39-year-old Omar Johnson, of Canterbury N.H., was arrested during a traffic stop in New Haven, Connecticut. 

On November 17, the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven was robbed by three masked, gloved, and armed suspects, police said. 

The suspects then stole an employee's car and took off. A spokesperson for the bank said no one was hurt.

Miquel Anthonio Jones, 31, of Edgartown, was arrested last weekend. He was arraigned Monday on one count of accessory after the fact to wit armed robbery. 

First published on November 26, 2022 / 3:57 PM

