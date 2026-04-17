There is another marathon in Boston this weekend called "26.True" and runners of all abilities are welcome

As many make their way into the city of Boston for the 130th Boston Marathon, did you know there's another very special marathon taking place on Saturday, April 18th?

It's called 26.True and it's hosted by the Pioneers Run Crew. Their goal is to build community with every step.

High-knees and hugs, lunges and love. It's all a part of the weekly warm-up for Pioneers Run Crew at The Marshall Community Center in Dorchester.

Pioneers Run Crew

Pioneers Run Crew, founded in 2017 as Boston's first Black and Brown-led running community, is getting ready to host their sixth annual 26.True Marathon this weekend.

"There's the other marathon that happens the following Monday every year and that race will always be loved. That race is so significant and historic to the community. But what we're creating is different and I feel really, really proud to be a part of that," said Aliese Lash, a captain of the Pioneers Run Crew and a Race Director of 26.True Marathon and Half Marathon.

Pioneers Run Crew at their weekly warm-up ahead of the 26.True Marathon in Boston. CBS Boston

The hard work that goes into preparing for this race can't be ignored, especially since 26.True is entirely volunteer led, but neither can their love for running and their love for each other.

"Six years is a huge milestone. It just makes me think of when we first started, our first year, Lash said.

She explained to WBZ's Courtney Cole that the idea for the race was born during the pandemic. Seeing a gap and filling the need, when the Boston Marathon was canceled for the first time in its history, PRC decided to host their own marathon.

One that would center around equity, accessibility and celebrating the rich history and culture of neighborhoods in the city of Boston.

"I've always loved the quote, 'You can't be what you can't see.' And the power of representation in our neighborhoods in particular, especially when it comes to health and wellness," Lash said.

With a background in Clinical Social Work, Lash told Cole she cares greatly about the public health impacts of running.

"If we're going to change some of the cycles of what health and wellness looks like in our community—it starts with inspiring the next generation," said Lash.

Jaia Peabody is glad to be a part of the mission.

"I like showing people that there's a different outlet. Showing kids that there are other things to do. It's not just for a certain demographic or for a certain community. You can get out there and run, you deserve to be out there and run, and I know that it means a lot to them to see people who look like them doing this. That's incredible to me," Peabody said.

400 runners expected at 26.True Marathon

This race started with just about 30 runners in 2021. This year - they're expecting 400.

One of the goals here — to making running accessible. That means runners of all abilities are welcome, their marathon is not timed, and everyone will get the chance to break the finish line tape.

"I'm ready. I'm ready to do my 26. I'm finishing regardless, that's what I keep telling myself," Peabody said confidently.

After runs in the rain, cold and the snow, Peabody, a rising leader in the crew, says nothing can stop her now.

For Lanisha Harrison, her second time around is about connecting with the community. She ran the Boston Marathon two years ago, two months pregnant.

"To see people that look like you, it gives you more of an inclination to actually go outside and do it. And we see it all the time when we're running through the community. People are stopping their cars, they're yelling, cheering us on. It actually pushes us to go on further as well," Harrison said.

Marathon through Boston neighborhoods

As an ode to the city, 26.True will take runners through Roxbury, Jamaica Plain, Dorchester and Mattapan.

The course is 13.1 miles; runners will run the course once to complete the half marathon and twice for the full.

"We didn't realize how much traction it would gain and how meaningful it was for people to experience that course. People will say how special it was to run by their childhood home, to run by their churches, to run by these areas that were so prominent for them," Lash told Cole she reflected on the upcoming run.

Normalizing running by and through Boston neighborhoods we know and love.

"I think that's what makes it especially impactful. A lot of us have said it's really hard to go into spaces where you don't see yourself reflected. But here, there is someone that's like you. You see it, whether they're your age, whatever that commonality you share. When you see them outside doing what do you think you couldn't do, it's inspiring," said Sharon Lee, a captain of Pioneers Run Crew and a Race Director for 26.True.

If any of this leaves you feeling inspired, maybe wanting to learn more about Pioneers—Run, don't walk. They'll meet you there.

"We're here to support people, to help them explore and motivate them and inspire them to do the hard things," Lee said.

"We welcome everybody. All ages, no matter where you are in life. Please come, please spend time with us, you are welcome. You belong," Peabody said.

If you're looking for a way to support on Saturday, Pioneers would love for you to pull up.

The Finish Line Block Party will be at Malcolm X Park - right on the corner of Dale and Washington Streets.

You can find the Cheer Zones on the Pioneer Run Crew's Instagram page.