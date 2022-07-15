Watch CBS News
Granite slabs fall on 2 workers in Norton

NORTON -- Two workers in Norton were hurt after 5,000 pounds of granite slab fell on top of them.

The accident happened at the Old Station Outdoor and Landscape Supply on East Main Street.

Police said the business was receiving a delivery of granite when several large pieces fell on top of a business employee and the delivery truck driver.

The men were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. OSHA will investigate. 

