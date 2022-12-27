Watch CBS News
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Lowell on Christmas day

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

LOWELL -- A man and a woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Lowell. Police were called to a home on Beacon Street around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday. 

According to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds. They were husband and wife. 

It appears Jose Santiago shot Rosa Santiago before killing himself, the D.A. said. An autopsy confirmed Jose died by suicide and Rosa's death was a homicide. 

The D.A.'s office will continue investigating. 

First published on December 27, 2022 / 5:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

