2 18-year-olds injured by rollover crash in Acushnet

ACUSHNET -- Two 18-year-old boys are seriously injured after a car flipped over in Acushnet on Friday afternoon. First responders found the car on its roof on the south side of Robinson Road around 2:40 p.m., according to police.

The driver and the passenger were treated at the scene before they were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Police said the passenger needed to be med-flighted.

Two young men were injured in a rollover crash in Acushnet on Friday Rochester Fire Department

There have not been any updates on the boys' conditions.

It's unclear what caused the crash. Robinson Road was closed for several hours as police investigated.