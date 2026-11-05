19-year-old Democrat unseats longtime Republican Massachusetts state lawmaker

Less than two years after serving as his high school's class president, 19-year-old Democrat Daniel Darris-O'Connor is preparing to take his seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

The lifelong Billerica resident pulled off an upset victory Tuesday, defeating longtime Republican state Rep. Marc Lombardo, who has represented the 22nd Middlesex District for 16 years.

The victory makes Darris-O'Connor one of the youngest state lawmakers in Massachusetts history.

"When I launched this campaign nine months ago, some people said, you know, you're never going to win. That's not possible," Darris-O'Connor said. "But this Tuesday, really, the voters of Billerica proved them wrong."

Darris-O'Connor's interest in politics began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was a seventh grader. He said the pandemic gave him time to learn about government and become more involved in local and state politics.

Daniel Darris-O'Connor CBS Boston

That interest eventually led him to serve on several local boards and committees before winning a seat on the Billerica Select Board in 2025, when he was just 18 years old and still in high school.

Now, at 19, he's preparing to represent his hometown on Beacon Hill.

"I'm a younger candidate, but I didn't run my campaign on my age. I ran my campaign on the issues that matter to our town," he said.

Still, he acknowledged that his age sometimes led to some funny moments while out knocking on voters' doors.

"Sometimes people thought I was the candidate's son. Some people thought that I was an intern with the campaign, but some of those lighthearted initial interactions led into substantive discussions about the campaign and the issues at stake," Darris-O'Connor said.

Darris-O'Connor's victory came amid a wave of Democratic wins across the nation in Tuesday's election, but he said his campaign was not focused on partisan political rhetoric.

Instead, he emphasized the rising cost of living and what he described as a lack of representation for Billerica residents.

"We've long lacked a representative that shows up and fights for us. On day one, that's what I'm running to deliver," Darris-O'Connor said. "Tackling these issues, tackling the affordability crisis, rising cost of healthcare, housing, and energy, those are the real issues that are really impacting really the whole country, but especially a state like Massachusetts."

During an interview in downtown Billerica, passing drivers honked their horns in support of the newly elected lawmaker. He fielded calls from reporters at USA Today and various media outlets.

While his election has attracted national attention, Darris-O'Connor said he remains focused on the community where he grew up. Darris-O'Connor said he hopes residents will continue approaching him with their concerns, whether at the grocery store or elsewhere around town.

"I thank the voters of Billerica for having faith in me and being their next state representative. There's a lot of work to do ahead," Darris-O'Connor said.

Darris-O'Connor will celebrate his 20th birthday on Jan. 5, just one day before he is scheduled to be sworn in as a state lawmaker.