A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of his great-aunt in Lowell, Massachusetts, last summer.

Brayden Lee will be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's office. In Massachusetts, anyone age 14 and older is automatically treated as an adult if they are charged with murder.

Prosecutors said Lee attacked 69-year-old Sheila Ingebritson at her apartment on Puffer Street on August 11. Police were called to the home and found her dead in the kitchen.

Sheila Ingebritson Ingebritson family photo

The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide on October 28 after determining Ingebritson had a broken jaw, a broken bone in her neck and a skull fracture.

Investigators later learned that she had custody of Lee and that they were living together at the time of her death.

"On several occasions the victim had allegedly expressed that she was afraid of the defendant and that he was volatile," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

Police looked at phone data and surveillance video near Ingebritson's home the day she died and determined that the teen and his great-aunt had an argument and were the only people in the apartment when she died.

Lee was arrested in Lowell on Thursday. He's charged with murder and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60.

According to her obituary, Sheila Ingebritson was one of 14 children and lived her entire life in Lowell. She leaves behind two sons.