100 new Boston Police officers hit the streets at a critical time

By Christina Hager

BOSTON - They are answering the call at a challenging time. One hundred new Boston Police recruits just graduated and are ready to hit the streets.

Among them, brothers Patrick and Triston Champagnie. Their father is also on the Boston Police force. Triston shrugs off questions about why he would want to take on such a risky job. "Why not? Why wouldn't I do it, is my question," Champagnie said.

Their mother Rhonda Champagnie is proud. "I'm nervous. I'm very nervous about them becoming police officers," she said. "Do I believe they'll make a difference? Absolutely, absolutely."

They are becoming officers at a time when public distrust in police is high. While overall crime in Boston is down, deadly shootings are up, especially in Roxbury, Dorchester, and Mattapan, where the Champagnies grew up.

Patrick says he wants to turn that trend around. "Showing empathy; showing like, I'm you, I'm from the community, I love the community," he said.

The Boston Police Department has lost about 400 officers since the beginning of the pandemic.

Commissioner Michael Cox says the new graduates will help the numbers, but there are still hundreds of open positions to fill. "Anyone out there who's thinking about it, lives in the city, please let us know," he said. "It is a tough job, but it's rewarding work." 

First published on November 4, 2022 / 5:50 PM

