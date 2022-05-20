Meet the CBS Boston NEXT Weather Team

Meet the CBS Boston NEXT Weather Teamget the free app
Eric Fisher
Eric Fisher is Chief Meteorologist for CBS Boston's WBZ-TV. He anchors weather segments weeknights at 5PM, 6PM, and 11PM, as well as WBZ-TV News at 8PM on CBS News Boston and TV38. Fisher is a frequent contributor to CBS News, often found reporting on breaking severe weather across the country.
Born and raised in New England, Eric says there are few places on earth that produce weather like this little corner of the U.S. It offers the challenges of blockbuster snowstorms, hurricanes, tornadoes, heat waves, frigid cold snaps and dramatic seasonal shifts. Eric vividly remembers Memorial Day of 1995 as a day that helped solidify his path as a meteorologist, when an infamous tornado ripped through Great Barrington in the Berkshires. Glued to the red warnings crawling across the screen and watching the radar, his career in weather was born.
Fisher joined WBZ-TV News from The Weather Channel in Atlanta where he spent three years as a Meteorologist. He produced and delivered national forecasts and contributed to numerous live reports on extreme weather for The Weather Channel, NBC Nightly News, TODAY and MSNBC. Some of the most notable events Fisher reported from include the Moore, Oklahoma tornado in 2013; the 2011 tornado Super Outbreak; Hurricanes Sandy, Irene, and Isaac; and the massive blizzards that essentially shut down New York City in December of 2010 and Boston in February of 2013. Recent times have unfortunately provided no shortage of natural disasters. Previously Fisher worked as the morning meteorologist at WGGB-TV in Springfield, Massachusetts.
A supporter of science and learning, Eric is a member of both the Mount Washington Observatory and the Blue Hill Observatory here in New England. Eric is a graduate of the State University of New York at Albany (SUNY) with a B.S. degree in Atmospheric Science and a minor in Mathematics.
Zack Green
Zack Green is the weekday morning meteorologist for CBS Boston's WBZ-TV. He also provides weekday morning forecasts for CBS News Boston, our live streaming news service.
A Rhode Island native, Zack joined WBZ-TV in June 2019. Prior to that, he was the weekday morning meteorologist for NBC10 in Providence, RI. Zack spent his early television years in Montana and North Carolina.
Zack graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in Atmospheric Sciences.
Sarah Wroblewski
Sarah Wroblewski is a meteorologist at WBZ-TV. Wroblewski brings you the NEXT Weather forecast weekend evenings on WBZ-TV, as well as contributing throughout the week.
Wroblewski is an experienced local meteorologist who has spent over ten years anchoring and reporting on some of the biggest weather events across the Boston market. Prior to that, Wroblewski worked at Weather Services International in Andover, MA. She began her career at WBZ-TV as a weather producer and weekend morning Meteorologist.
Wroblewski holds a bachelor's degree in atmospheric science from the University of Massachusetts Lowell and Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) from American Meteorology Society.
Jacob Wycoff
Jacob Wycoff is a meteorologist at WBZ-TV. Wycoff brings you the NEXT Weather forecast weekend mornings on WBZ-TV, as well as contributing throughout the week.
Growing up in Northeast Ohio, Wycoff got hooked on weather at a very early age. In the spring of 1993, there was the "Storm of the Century" Blizzard, burying the region under nearly two feet of snow. A month later, a small tornado touched down near his hometown and in 1996, the movie Twister was released, solidifying Wycoff's desire to one day become a meteorologist.
Wycoff joined WBZ-TV from Western Mass News in Springfield, where he was a meteorologist for 5 years. Prior to that, Wycoff worked at EarthNetworks, the parent company for WeatherBug, where he covered multiple tropical systems and snow storms including hurricanes Earl, Irene, and Isaac.
Wycoff hold a bachelor's degree in operational and theoretical meteorology from Western Connecticut State University.
Jacob is a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society.