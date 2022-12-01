Patriots vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football: Live updates

Patriots vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football: Live updatesget the free app
The Patriots are in action for the second consecutive Thursday night, this time hosting the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.
At 6-5, the Patriots could really use a victory over their divisional rivals from upstate New York. But at 8-3, the Bills will be a tough foe.
Follow along for updates throughout the night.
Trent Brown active despite illness, but Jalen Mills and Yodny Cajuste both inactive
Left tackle Trent Brown was a late addition to the injury report, added on the day of the game with an illness. But Brown will be active for this one, which prevents the Patriots from reaching very deep into their tackle depth.
There's bad news on the right side of the O-line, as right tackle Yodny Cajuste is inactive. That means the Patriots will be dipping deep into their tackle depth, as Cajuste was filling in for the injured Isaiah Wynn.
The Patriots added Conor McDermott to the practice squad last week, and he could be sent into action at right tackle.
Also not helping matters for the Patriots is the fact that cornerback Jalen Mills is inactive. He's dealing with a groin injury.
David Andrews, Jakobi Myers, DeVante Parker, Jabrill Peppers and Marcus Jones are all active, after being listed as questionable.
The Bills are also thin at tackle, with starter Dion Dawkins out. That was known on Wednesday.
Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Gillette.